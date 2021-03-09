UW-L sets two free virtual trainings on QuickBooks

The UW-La Crosse Wisconsin Small Business Development Center will offer two virtual QuickBooks trainings on multiple dates at no cost to area business owners. QuickBooks is an accounting software that can help businesses track money and gain important business insights.
Participants completing trainings can get one-on-one consulting support to assess the accounting system needed or get started or transition to the QuickBooks Online (QBO) accounting software system.
“Proficiency working with accounting software helps business owners leverage their data for use in business analytics and empowers businesses to take better control of their operations and expenditures,” explains SBDC director Anne Hlavacka.
The instructor for the trainings is Kaitlin Holton, owner of Holton Bookkeeping, who is a QuickBooks Online Certified ProAdvisor.
The two different sessions:
QUICKBOOKS – An Introduction to Accounting Software
5-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16
3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 25
10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13
The class will introduce QuickBooks, an accounting software system used by many small businesses. It will provide details on the accounting software and options for using the software system, including its various functions that:
• Perform general ledger accounting activities, including accounts receivable and payable
• Track information to support basic tax filings
• Support bank reconciliation
• Help manage cash flow
QUICKBOOKS ONLINE
4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30
9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20
The training program demonstrates how to use the accounting software system to help manage the financial side of a business. The program will show participants how this software system helps a business:
• Perform general ledger accounting activities, including income, invoices and deposits, accounts receivable and payable, bills and expenses
• Connect to your online bank account
• Track information to support basic tax filings
• Perform bank and credit card reconciliation
• Manage cash flow
• Support other financial aspects of a business, such as payroll, track time and effort, etc.
• Learn how to set up QBO for your business
• Explore Tips, Tricks and Applied Examples using QBO
• Learn QBO options, pricing and where to find QBO training and support online
These virtual training programs are free, but registration is required. To register, visit the UWL SBDC calendar: https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events/. Refer questions to sbdc@uwlax.edu
The SBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Did you know the director of "Rebel Without a Cause" and the first black American to compete in the Olympics both have ties to La Crosse?
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.