UW-L Theatre Arts to present 'Severe Clear: September 11 from Memory to History'

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts has announced the premiere of the original documentary drama, "Severe Clear: September 11 from Memory to History," written by UWL Department of Theatre Arts students and faculty.

It will show at 7:30 p.m. on October 15-16 and 21-23 and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on October 17 and 24 in Toland Theatre, Center for the Arts, on the corner of 16th and Vine streets.

The play highlights the personal stories and sensory experiences of a collection of witnesses, survivors, and rescue personnel in New York, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., at the Pentagon, and aboard Air Force One. "Severe Clear" draws on hundreds of interviews and testimonials, as well as reports, news footage, and air traffic control transcripts and audio files.

In person/phone ticket sales begin October 11 at 1 p.m. Box office hours are 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show times. Due to a technical issue with the theatre’s new ticketing system, AudienceView, patrons will not be able to purchase tickets online for Severe Clear. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior/non UWL students and $8 for UW-L students; call (608) 785-6696.

The Department of Theatre Arts will be adhering to the guidelines set forth by the University and La Crosse County Health Department regarding masking and social distancing. At this time, all patrons will be required to wear a mask while in any campus building including during theatre performances. Any changes to this policy will be posted on the theatre’s webpage and/or in the box office lobby area.

CAST: Erik Berg, Nicholas Bilyeu, Adam Bloom, Nina Fredrickson, Anna Halvorsen, Nick Holland-Hayes, Jasmine Kratt, Ronald Mickle, Kenadi Tossing

PLAYWRIGHT: Camille Foss, Corinne Kessler, Laurie Kincman, Emily Ludewig, Greg Parmeter, Emily Rux, and Syndey Smith with Noah Mastaglio and Beth Miller

PRODUCTION TEAM: Greg Parmeter (Director), Carson Kreger (Stage Manager), Michelle Collyar (Costume Designer), Megan Morey (Scenic Designer/Technical Director), Emily Ludewig (Sound Designer), Mandy Kolbe (Lighting Designer), Laurie Kincman (Dramaturg).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0