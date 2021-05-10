 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW-La Crosse commencement set for May 15; no spectators at La Crosse Center
0 comments
top story

UW-La Crosse commencement set for May 15; no spectators at La Crosse Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2016 spring graduation

Scene from 2016 U-WL spring graduation after 

 Provided

UW-La Crosse will celebrate more than 1,300 seniors and more than 200 graduate students during spring commencement Saturday at the La Crosse Center.

Commencement will be broken into three ceremonies throughout the day:

• 9 a.m. — College of Business Administration

• 11:30 a.m. — College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, School of Education [including early childhood-middle childhood; middle childhood-early adolescence; secondary teacher education preparation (English, history, social studies); world language education; art education; music education], associate degree candidates

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• 2:30 p.m. — College of Science and Health & School of Education [including secondary teacher education preparation (math, biology, chemistry, physics); physical education]

For health and safety reasons, no spectators will be allowed at the events. Each ceremony will be livestreamed and recorded.

For more information about UWL’s spring commencement, visit www.uwlax.edu/commencement/.

A video version of the photo gallery that highlights some of the most accomplished people who have studied there.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Holmen High School honor rolls
News

Holmen High School honor rolls

High Honor Roll and Honor Rolls for Holmen High School Term 3.  For High Honor Roll, students need a cumulative GPA of 3.67 or greater. For th…

Lifestyles

Holmen Area Community Center

The Holmen Area Community Center is continuing to provide daily programming! Check out all of our in-person and virtual programs below! Sign u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News