UW-La Crosse faculty emeritus returns for scholarship benefit

A retired faculty member will take another curtain call during the annual UW-La Crosse Music Department Gala.
Joyce Grill, who retired in 1999 after teaching on campus 25 years, will join former colleagues and students to perform some of Grill’s compositions, as well as songs from Broadway shows she accompanied. The gala begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Annett Recital Hall, Center for the Arts. A virtual viewing is also available.
Grill has many good memories of teaching at UW-L. Her storied career included multiple opportunities to perform at faculty and student recitals, as well as alongside touring professionals.
“I had so many wonderful piano students, soloists and accompanists, many that I am still in touch with,” she says. “There was a great faculty to work with, and I really enjoyed teaching Music Appreciation to the general student body, which made me keep up with the popular music of the day.”
Associate Professor Mary Tollefson, chair of the Music Department, says Grill has had a lasting impact on those who had her as an instructor.
"When I came to UW-La Crosse, Joyce was not only my colleague, but also my mentor in piano, accompanying and in music appreciation,” Tollefson explains. “Many times I meet alumni from UW-L who ask about the professor who taught this great music appreciation course, and Joyce will have been the instructor."
In the region, Grill founded the La Crosse Area Music Teachers Association in 1980 and helped start a Twin Cities piano organization as well. Both groups are still thriving as local chapters of the Music Teachers National Association, in which Grill held both state and national office positions.
Despite retiring more than 20 years ago, Grill continues to compose and give workshops for piano teachers across the country.
“That's like teaching to me, but I don't have to give grades,” she explains. “Since retiring I haven't done as much accompanying, my first love, because of the time commitment.”
Besides UW-L’s fight song, “La Crosse,” Grill wrote the alma mater and fight song for cross-town Viterbo University. Many of her friends who golf, play Bunco or do Zumba with her have also been serenaded with songs she has written for them. She often writes compositions for friends during special occasions and their birthdays.
Grill is known by many budding pianists for her "Accompany Basics" textbook, used by those aspiring to become accompanists. She has lost count of the number of compositions she has written over the past 40 years. Her favorite? Typically the one she’s currently working on.
“I like them all; if I didn't, I would throw the piece away,” she says.
Some of Grill’s former students, faculty members, and piano teachers will play during the gala. She’s honored to have a scholarship established in her name.
“I know how expensive school is today and how difficult it is for students, especially music students because of the time it takes practicing, studying music and performing” says Grill. “I would not have been able to attend college (at UW-Madison) in the ’50s if I hadn't received a four-year scholarship for tuition and room and board each year. I was very lucky, and I hope this can help some needy student.”
Grill is deeply moved by being honored with the evening performance and the scholarship endowment.
“The whole idea is sort of overwhelming,” she says.
Meet these 28 notable UW-La Crosse alumni
Shelmina Abji, 1985, computer science
Dylan Bates, 1999, physical therapy
Barry Beaty, 1971, biology
Jason Church, 2011, political science
Russell Cleary, 1951-53, pre-law
Darryle Clott, 1966, English and history; 1971, masters of education
Barbara Gibson, 1978, physical education/teaching
Brian Gutekunst, 2016, sports management
Roger Harring, 1958, physical education/teaching
Amy Huchthausen, 1999, sports management
Theodore Knudson, 1960, general and physical science
Sandra Lee, 1983-85
Patricia Loew, 1974, mass communications
Truman Lowe, 1969, art education
Greg Mahairas, 1982, microbiology
Cynthia Marten, 1988, elementary education
Bill Miller, 2010, honorary degree
Hollie Nyseth Brehm, 2008, sociology
Jon Otterstatter, 1983, computer science
James Reynolds, 1977, political science
Andrew Rock, 2004, finance
Jennifer Shilling, 1992, political science
Barbara Skogen, 1967, medical technology
Patrick Stephens, 1971, education
Christopher Sund, 1987, political science
Dan Smyczek, 1993, political science
James Van Tassel, 1951, education
Sharon Weston Broome, 1978, mass communications
Did you know the director of "Rebel Without a Cause" and the first black American to compete in the Olympics both have ties to La Crosse?
These photos are filled with many familiar faces and places from our area's past.
WATCH NOW: Notable alumni of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
“Many times I meet alumni from UW-L who ask about the professor who taught this great music appreciation course, and Joyce will have been the instructor."
Mary Tollefson, associate professor