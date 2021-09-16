UW-La Crosse faculty emeritus returns for scholarship benefit

In the region, Grill founded the La Crosse Area Music Teachers Association in 1980 and helped start a Twin Cities piano organization as well. Both groups are still thriving as local chapters of the Music Teachers National Association, in which Grill held both state and national office positions.

Despite retiring more than 20 years ago, Grill continues to compose and give workshops for piano teachers across the country.

“That's like teaching to me, but I don't have to give grades,” she explains. “Since retiring I haven't done as much accompanying, my first love, because of the time commitment.”

Besides UW-L’s fight song, “La Crosse,” Grill wrote the alma mater and fight song for cross-town Viterbo University. Many of her friends who golf, play Bunco or do Zumba with her have also been serenaded with songs she has written for them. She often writes compositions for friends during special occasions and their birthdays.

Grill is known by many budding pianists for her "Accompany Basics" textbook, used by those aspiring to become accompanists. She has lost count of the number of compositions she has written over the past 40 years. Her favorite? Typically the one she’s currently working on.

“I like them all; if I didn't, I would throw the piece away,” she says.