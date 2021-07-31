UW-La Crosse launches digital marketing lab to support area businesses

“As an intern for the SBDC, this opportunity provides real-world marketing experience where I can play my part in improving the community one business at a time,” Kovatch says.

Apply for support from the UWL Digital Marketing Lab at https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events/

The UW-L Digital Marketing Lab also supports those participating in the new regional initiative, "Win the Web: Website Training to Help You Grow Your Business." This initiative offers free, in-person and virtual training sessions starting in September 2021.

Sessions will cover a variety of topics including, “Websites 101: Five Things You Need to Know About Building a Website,” “Creating Effective Content for Your Website,” “Social Media Marketing,” “Search Engine Optimization,” “Planning an Online Store,” “Enhancing Your Business Website,” “ADA Compliance for Websites” and “Cybersecurity.” Interactive workshops will be held to help those seeking to build or enhance a WIX, SquareSpace or WordPress website.

The "Win the Web" training series is provided by the Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission, in collaboration with the UW-L SBDC. Funding for the training is provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.