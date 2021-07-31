UW-La Crosse launches digital marketing lab to support area businesses

UW-La Crosse students soon will become the key for some area businesses to improve their marketing.
The university’s Wisconsin Small Business Development Center (UWL SBDC) has launched a new program to help area businesses seeking hands-on assistance to develop, implement or enhance their website, social media, or marketing strategies.
The UW-L Digital Marketing Lab pairs university marketing students with businesses to provide assistance many businesses are seeking to enhance e-commerce presence.
UW-L marketing students will share their interest and skills while helping businesses develop their resources to support a more effective e-commerce strategy. Whether a business needs a web presence, a social media plan, assistance with content, or other marketing support, the UW-L Digital Marketing Lab will help them identify and connect with support to help the business more effectively engage with customers.
“The pandemic caused many businesses to re-think their e-commerce strategy,” explains Anne Hlavacka, director of the UWL SBDC. “We’re eager to see the positive impact that the program has on both the students and small businesses in the community.”
Allison Kovatch, the student project lead for the program, is excited about the benefit especially to participating students.
“As an intern for the SBDC, this opportunity provides real-world marketing experience where I can play my part in improving the community one business at a time,” Kovatch says.
Apply for support from the UWL Digital Marketing Lab at https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events/
The UW-L Digital Marketing Lab also supports those participating in the new regional initiative, "Win the Web: Website Training to Help You Grow Your Business." This initiative offers free, in-person and virtual training sessions starting in September 2021.
Sessions will cover a variety of topics including, “Websites 101: Five Things You Need to Know About Building a Website,” “Creating Effective Content for Your Website,” “Social Media Marketing,” “Search Engine Optimization,” “Planning an Online Store,” “Enhancing Your Business Website,” “ADA Compliance for Websites” and “Cybersecurity.” Interactive workshops will be held to help those seeking to build or enhance a WIX, SquareSpace or WordPress website.
The "Win the Web" training series is provided by the Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission, in collaboration with the UW-L SBDC. Funding for the training is provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
To apply for assistance from the UW-L Digital Marketing Lab or to learn more about the Win the Web series, visit https://www.uwlax.edu/sbdc/calendar-of-events/ or contact the center at sbdc@uwlax.edu or 608.785.8782.
