UW-La Crosse officer raises money, awareness in fight against breast cancer

In what has become an annual tradition, UW-La Crosse Police Officer Dave Pehl dawned a pink tutu Thursday to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.
Pehl and his daughter, Madelynne, handed out donuts, cupcakes and coffee under UWL’s Hoeschler Tower in the morning, collecting donations for the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation.
Over the past several years, Pehl estimates that he has raised $2,000 for breast cancer treatment, research and early detection.
“I have a long history of breast cancer in my family, which is my reason for doing this,” explains Pehl, whose late mother was a 30-year breast cancer survivor.
She was diagnosed in 1982, at a time when breast cancer research was in its infancy. Thankfully, early detection allowed her to live for three more decades — a lesson for people of all ages, Pehl says.
“Instead of losing my mom when I was 12 years old, I didn’t lose her until I was in my 40s,” he explains. “She got to see her grandchildren grow up.
“You may think you’re young and that you don’t have to worry about this stuff, but it can affect anyone,” Pehl adds. “That’s why early detection is so important.”
People are also reading…
COLLECTION: Catch up with UW-L campus, alumni news (in case you were away)
In case you've been gone, here's a collection that will help you catch up on news on and from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. In particular enjoy the then/now La Crosse photo collection showing the work of UWL graduate Brianna Graw.
University of Wisconsin System interim President Tommy Thompson announced the news alongside Chancellor Joe Gow on campus Wednesday afternoon,…
La Crosse Central High School junior Gandharv Eadara was very interested in a future career in psychology, but wasn’t quite sure of the specif…
Twenty years ago, the world changed.
Every time a rainbow appears over a Wisconsin town, the messages start rolling in.
Help wanted signs are everywhere and a debate rages about why companies struggle to attract employees. Rather than entering that debate, I’m h…
The Winona State University women's soccer team participated in a scrimmage against UW-La Crosse on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Altra Federal…
Local schools require masks
Roger Harring, who coached the UW-La Crosse football team to three national championships during a 31-year career, has passed away.
Western’s Grace Janssen has taken plenty of calls over the last few months from area employers. They all have a common theme:
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2020-21…
After the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eagles are eager to get 2021 underway.
With the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games underway, we’re remembering a UW-Madison alumnus who made history 117 years ago.
UW-La Crosse on Monday launched an incentive program designed to boost student vaccination rates for the fall semester.
A video version of the photo gallery that highlights some of the most accomplished people who have studied there.
UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw, Class of ’21, compiled a collection of new and historic photographs taken in the same 30 locations through…
A photo might say a thousand words, but rarely does it capture how a community has changed over 100 years.
Dow also coached at UW-L and Prairie du Chien.
The results of a survey measuring public attitudes toward police officers in La Crosse are expected to be released soon and are not dependent …
Leif Marking loved every facet of the outdoors, but it was his affinity for bluebirds that most endeared him to the community, a passion now h…
Beneath your feet, entombed but alive, may be multitudes of cicadas, wingless and waiting to emerge, to fly, and to mate.
This list, courtesy of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, highlights some of the most accomplished people who have studied there.