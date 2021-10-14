UW-La Crosse officer raises money, awareness in fight against breast cancer

In what has become an annual tradition, UW-La Crosse Police Officer Dave Pehl dawned a pink tutu Thursday to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

Pehl and his daughter, Madelynne, handed out donuts, cupcakes and coffee under UWL’s Hoeschler Tower in the morning, collecting donations for the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation.

Over the past several years, Pehl estimates that he has raised $2,000 for breast cancer treatment, research and early detection.

“I have a long history of breast cancer in my family, which is my reason for doing this,” explains Pehl, whose late mother was a 30-year breast cancer survivor.

She was diagnosed in 1982, at a time when breast cancer research was in its infancy. Thankfully, early detection allowed her to live for three more decades — a lesson for people of all ages, Pehl says.

“Instead of losing my mom when I was 12 years old, I didn’t lose her until I was in my 40s,” he explains. “She got to see her grandchildren grow up.

“You may think you’re young and that you don’t have to worry about this stuff, but it can affect anyone,” Pehl adds. “That’s why early detection is so important.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0