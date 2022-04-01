 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UW-La Crosse sets social justice activities next week

  • 0

Speakers will address a variety of issues during the fifth annual Social Justice Week at UW-La Crosse.

“Spaces, Places and People: The Urgency of Intersectional Environmentalism, Unified Communities and Mutual Networks” will run Monday-Thursday, April 4-7, in the university’s Student Union and Centennial Hall.

Events include “Lunch and Learn” presentations, panel sessions and keynote addresses. All will focus on social justice research, teaching and advocacy.

Keynote speakers, all in the Student Union from 7-8:30 p.m., include:

  • Monday, April 4: “Pushing the Ladder: Liberating Ourselves, Environmental (In)Justice, Activism, and Joy” by Adam Mauer and Jose Rubio-Zepeda, Room 120
  • Tuesday, April 5: “Defending Water, Defending Life" by Al Gedicks, Room 120
  • Wednesday, April 6: “… and Justice for all? Envisioning Intersectional Environmental Justice in Urban America” by Lacee Satcher, Room 3314

People are also reading…

All events are free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the Cleary Center parking lot, C-12 for the evening presentations. Some will also be shown online.

Find the complete list of topics and speakers at: https://www.uwlax.edu/diversity-inclusion/social-justice/social-justice-week/2022/

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF THE WEEK:

PETS OF THE WEEK:

Finch came in initially as a terrified kitten and has spent months in a wonderful foster home learning to love people. This little guy will no…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News