UW-La Crosse sets two virtual trainings on QuickBooks

The UW-La Crosse Wisconsin Small Business Development Center will offer two virtual QuickBooks trainings on multiple dates at no cost to area business owners. QuickBooks is an accounting software that can help businesses track money and gain important business insights.

Participants completing trainings can get one-on-one consulting support to assess the accounting system needed or get started or transition to the QuickBooks Online (QBO) accounting software system.

“Proficiency working with accounting software helps business owners leverage their data for use in business analytics and empowers businesses to take better control of their operations and expenditures,” explains SBDC director Anne Hlavacka.

The instructor for the trainings is Kaitlin Holton, owner of Holton Bookkeeping, who is a QuickBooks Online Certified ProAdvisor.

The two different sessions:

QUICKBOOKS – An Introduction to Accounting Software

5-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16

3-4 p.m. Thursday, March 25

10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13