UW-La Crosse welcomes incoming students, families

Beginning Monday, UW-La Crosse will welcome incoming first-year students and their families for STudent Advising, Registration and Transition (START).

START will be held on June 13, 15 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 24 and 27 and take place across campus with main locations at the Student Union, Centennial Hall and the Cleary Alumni & Friends Center.

During START, the community can expect an increase in traffic and activity around campus.

For more information, visit www.uwlax.edu/admissions/start/.

