UWL Student Affairs Master's Program shifting to online/blended model

“Some folks working and taking classes at UWL actually preferred online classes, and some working at other UW schools wanted less online asynchronous and more online blended or synchronous options,” Svoboda notes.

Ultimately, she says, the team went for a more flexible approach that no longer ties the program delivery to the field experience location. That includes a blended option for those who liked the sense of community created by in-person classes, and an online option for those who prefer to make their own schedule or can’t afford to relocate for grad school.

Hanna Dovalina, who graduated from the program in 2016 and now works in it as a writing consultant, says the program exposed her to a variety of backgrounds and diverse perspectives. This new format, she adds, will help the program further promote equity and diversity.

“I’m excited to see a more common and equitable experience across different cohorts,” she explains. “There will also be more opportunities to collaborate with folks on different campuses. When you’re learning in person only, you tend to focus on your individual institution. Offering more blended options gives us the opportunity to collaborate with Eau Claire, Stout, River Falls and lots of faculty on other campuses.”