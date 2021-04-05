UWL's Renee Redman receives Board of Regents Teaching Excellence Award

“Cell biology (in particular) is a constantly changing field,” she says. “We learn more every year about cell structure and function, signaling pathways and how cells work.”

Redman notes that teaching during COVID-19 has presented many new challenges, including limited technology and the unique needs of students.

To accommodate as many students as possible, she began posting more supplemental materials on Canvas, the university’s online learning management system. Redman has also created videos on the most challenging topics, and made herself more available to students outside class.

“I think flexibility has been the most important adjustment over the past year,” she explains. “I definitely am looking forward to just being in the classroom with my students, discussing material and doing peer-based learning activities.”

While seeing her students succeed means more to Redman than any individual accolade, she was thrilled to receive the Board of Regents’ Teaching Excellence Award.

Much of the credit, she adds, should go to her colleagues in the Biology Department.