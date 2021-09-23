 Skip to main content
Vang Council to hold vaccine clinic Saturday in Onalaska

The Vang Council of La Crosse is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday at the Onalaska Middle School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered. 

The clinic is in partnership with the La Crosse Community Foundation, Great Rivers United Way, La Crosse County Health Department and the  School District of Onalaska. 

