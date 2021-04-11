'Very strong' real estate market in La Crosse County

Despite the pandemic, the La Crosse County real estate market has seen a bit of a boom in the last year, officials said.

Specifically, while inventory of homes to buy has dropped, both sales and home values have gone up in 2020.

“It’s been a very strong market,” said Kent Gabrielsen, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker and the president of the La Crosse Area Realtors Association.

“There are more buyers than there are sellers right now, so inventory is low,” he said. “Actually we saw more homes sell in 2020 than we did in 2019. So even though it’s low inventory, there’s still more homes selling, there’s just that many more buyers.”

This means buyers are typically seeing multiple offers on market value homes, and the homes are selling for over listing prices, sometimes even 5% to 10% over.

“We’re seeing most homes get multiple offers and typically they go a fair amount over list price,” Gabrielsen said.

Specifically in February 2019, the median sale price for a home in La Crosse County was $188,250. While that dipped slightly in 2020, in February 2021, that median stood at $221,825.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}