Viroqua resident gains 1M followers on TikTok by sharing his mental health experiences

One Viroqua resident has taken to social media to educate people about what it’s really like to have schizophrenia.

What first started as blog-like entries to share his experiences has now turned into a mission with a million followers for Kody Green.

Green, who attended Western Technical College, said that early signs of the disorder appeared while in college, including paranoia that he was being watched and then auditory and visual hallucinations. He said that the symptoms quickly worsened once they started.

Green shared that when the disorder first began to develop, he didn’t know the full extent of what was happening. He said that he did not fully know all of the symptoms he was experiencing until his now-wife, who he lived with at the time, explained to him what happened once he was medicated.

His now-wife and his mother were the ones who first made him aware that there were any symptoms at all.

Green did not seek treatment during the first two years of experiencing symptoms — leading to addiction and incarceration.