Viterbo, Aquinas announce new educational partnership

Viterbo University and Aquinas Catholic Schools have announced a new educational partnership in the Catholic tradition that will allow Aquinas High School students to take tuition free classes at Viterbo and provide them with a guaranteed opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree at the university in three years after high school graduation.

The formal agreement was finalized by Viterbo President Rick Trietley and Aquinas Catholic Schools President Ted Knutson at a signing event Tuesday.

“This is a very exciting time for the students of Aquinas Catholic Schools,” Knutson said. “This partnership with a highly respected university like Viterbo will enhance our commitment to academic excellence and servant leadership. I would like to thank Viterbo University, their leaders, and their faculty for their vision in making this partnership a possibility.”

Highlights of the agreement:

Aquinas High School students may take Viterbo University courses for free during their normal high school day as part of their official class schedule.

Participating Aquinas graduates will have the opportunity to complete a Viterbo bachelor’s degree in three years, guaranteed.