Viterbo, Aquinas announce new educational partnership

Viterbo University and Aquinas Catholic Schools have announced a new educational partnership in the Catholic tradition that will allow Aquinas High School students to take tuition free classes at Viterbo and provide them with a guaranteed opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree at the university in three years after high school graduation.
The formal agreement was finalized by Viterbo President Rick Trietley and Aquinas Catholic Schools President Ted Knutson at a signing event Tuesday.
“This is a very exciting time for the students of Aquinas Catholic Schools,” Knutson said. “This partnership with a highly respected university like Viterbo will enhance our commitment to academic excellence and servant leadership. I would like to thank Viterbo University, their leaders, and their faculty for their vision in making this partnership a possibility.”
Highlights of the agreement:
Aquinas High School students may take Viterbo University courses for free during their normal high school day as part of their official class schedule.
Participating Aquinas graduates will have the opportunity to complete a Viterbo bachelor’s degree in three years, guaranteed.
Aquinas students may complete a full year of college credits prior to high school graduation. These credits can be used at Viterbo or other colleges.
Students will benefit from Viterbo’s college and career preparation workshops and leadership development.
Aquinas and Viterbo students will come together for service and faith formation experiences.
The two organizations will share some staffing and open each campus for the other’s use.
The mission of the partnership states: “Viterbo University and Aquinas Catholic Schools are partners in providing an excellent and innovative educational experience from pre-kindergarten through graduate education and professional development to young adults, their families, and the greater community in faithful service and ethical leadership through the Catholic tradition.”
“This partnership represents both institutions’ commitment to academic excellence, Catholic identity, and community engagement,” said Trietley. “We are proud of our relationship with Aquinas and look forward to additional partnership opportunities in the future. I offer my sincere gratitude to everyone who made this initiative a reality.”
