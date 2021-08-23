Viterbo Fine Arts Center announces On Stage schedule

The Viterbo University Fine Arts Center will welcome back audiences for its On Stage 2021–22 season. The lineup features a diverse array of productions, including internationally renowned musicians, musicals, ballet, and Viterbo show choir performances.
“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Fine Arts Center, and we have an incredible season of shows to match this momentous milestone,” said Dillon McArdle, Fine Arts Center director.
Within the On Stage 2021–22 season, there are productions in three categories: Presenting Series, The Conservatory for the Performing Arts student productions, and Special Performances.
The Presenting Series features junk rock phenomenon Recycled Percussion; Night Fever: The Bee Gees Tribute, a production that recreates the look and sound of the Bee Gees, capturing a full history of their songs; Mads Tolling & The Mads Men, a celebration of classic songs from the 1960s; and brass quintet Canadian Brass. In addition, Aquila Theatre will present The Great Gatsby; Jim Witter’s The Long and Winding Road will recreate some of the Beatle’s greatest hits; and The Trocks, a company of professional male dancers, will perform the full range of ballet and modern dance repertoire in Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.
The Conservatory for the Performing Arts students will present Lysistrata, a fresh, fast-paced comedy inspired by the Aristophanes play, and Everybody, a unique play in which the actors’ roles are decided by lottery before each show, with 120 casting possibilities. Three musicals being featured are Tony Award®-winning The Pajama Game, rock musical Carrie (based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel), and the world premiere of The Elephant Speaks Jazz. In addition, Viterbo University’s music department will present I Have a Song to Sing!, A Viterbo Christmas, and A Night at the Opera.
Viterbo University’s Platinum Edition show choir will return to the Main Theatre stage this fall with Halloween-themed Spooktacular, and again in the spring with Celebration 2022. Both performances will feature a fun-filled evening of song and dance.
Two Special Performances are included this year. The first kicks off the On Stage season Wednesday, Sept. 15 with Some Enchanted Evening by New York pianist and La Crosse native Dave Marck. This free concert will celebrate the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein. La Crosse Dance Centre will present their 32nd annual showing of the Nutcracker Ballet at the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre for the second Special Performance in December.
“We’ve missed sharing the joy and magic of live performance with our audiences. We will see each one of you very soon when the curtain rises again!” said McArdle.
Presenting Series season tickets are on sale through Oct. 31, with single tickets going on sale Nov. 1. In addition a new option available this year is the Presenting Series flex packages, on sale through Dec. 19. These packages allow patrons to choose any five, four, or three shows among the Presenting Series. Conservatory for the Performing Arts and Special Presentation performances will be available for single ticket purchase on Aug. 23.
Viterbo University has a mask mandate in effect. Patrons will be required to wear masks in the Fine Arts Center and all campus buildings while this directive remains in place. This and other university policies are based on CDC and county health guidance and are reviewed weekly by the university COVID-19 response team.
To order tickets or learn more information about shows and pricing, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.