Viterbo Fine Arts Center announces On Stage schedule

Viterbo University’s Platinum Edition show choir will return to the Main Theatre stage this fall with Halloween-themed Spooktacular, and again in the spring with Celebration 2022. Both performances will feature a fun-filled evening of song and dance.

Two Special Performances are included this year. The first kicks off the On Stage season Wednesday, Sept. 15 with Some Enchanted Evening by New York pianist and La Crosse native Dave Marck. This free concert will celebrate the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein. La Crosse Dance Centre will present their 32nd annual showing of the Nutcracker Ballet at the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre for the second Special Performance in December.

“We’ve missed sharing the joy and magic of live performance with our audiences. We will see each one of you very soon when the curtain rises again!” said McArdle.

Presenting Series season tickets are on sale through Oct. 31, with single tickets going on sale Nov. 1. In addition a new option available this year is the Presenting Series flex packages, on sale through Dec. 19. These packages allow patrons to choose any five, four, or three shows among the Presenting Series. Conservatory for the Performing Arts and Special Presentation performances will be available for single ticket purchase on Aug. 23.