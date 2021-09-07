Viterbo gallery to feature paintings of Nishiki Sugawara-Beda

The Viterbo University Gallery will host the exhibit “Will You Be There: The Paintings of Nishiki Sugawara-Beda” beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Sugawara-Beda teaches painting as an assistant professor of art in the Southern Methodist University Meadows School of the Arts. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Portland State University and a Master of Fine Arts from Indiana University.

In addition to the art exhibit, Sugawara-Beda will lead a workshop in Japanese calligraphy Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m.–noon in Fine Arts Center 314. She will conduct it virtually. The workshop is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. Email Viterbo faculty member Sherri Lisota at sjlisota@viterbo.edu to sign up.

Born and raised in Japan and having immigrated to the U.S. as a young adult, her work deals with the examination of various cultures. To speak to the core of humanity, she seeks the connections among cultures from both the past and present. She is a visual artist who works primarily on painting and sculptural installation. She is currently researching Japanese traditional activities including Chado (tea ceremony) and Tenkoku (seal).