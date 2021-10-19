Viterbo show choirs to present Spooktacular

Celebrate Halloween with the singers and dancers of Viterbo’s Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs as they present Spooktacular at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

The evening of Halloween-themed performances will include hits such as "One Wild Night" and "It’s My Life" by Bon Jovi, "Masquerade" from Phantom of the Opera, "I’m in Love with a Monster" by Fifth Harmony and "I Never Met a Wolf Who Didn’t Love to Howl" from Smash. It will feature large and small ensemble numbers, duets, and solos.

“This will be a very special show that will include more than 70 student performers,” said Nancy Allen, Viterbo music department faculty member and director of Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition. “The show will have something for everyone, and we are very excited to perform for a live audience.”

Spooktacular will also feature a medley from the musical Wicked, which will include the songs "No One Mourns for the Wicked," "What is This Feeling?," "Popular," "One Short Day" and "Defying Gravity."

The Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition Band consists of Nancy Allen, Greg Balfany, Julie Duff, Steve Duff, Jeff Krauklis, Paul Leithold, Kurt Schuldes, Josh Shively and George Von Arx.

Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition are select show choirs that draw members from all major areas of Viterbo University. Both groups are part of the Viterbo Conservatory for the Performing Arts. In addition to performing regularly, Platinum Edition also tours nationally and internationally. The ensemble has toured Central America and is a regular partner with FAME Events, serving as hosts in Branson, Orlando, New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and Chicago.

Tickets are $21 for main floor, $18 for lower balcony, and $15 for upper balcony seating (plus taxes and fees). For more information, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0