Viterbo University to hold two outdoor commencement ceremonies

Viterbo University will host two outdoor commencement ceremonies at Copeland Park, home of the La Crosse Loggers, Sunday, May 16.

“We are very happy to offer our students the opportunity to participate in a traditional in-person commencement ceremony, and we know we can do so safely,” said Viterbo University President Glena Temple. “Milestone events like this one have been greatly missed since the pandemic began. It should be a joyous occasion.”

Viterbo graduates from 2020 are also invited to participate.

The first commencement ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. and will include all candidates for graduation in the College of Engineering, Letters, and Sciences; the School of Education; the College of Business, Performing Arts, and Leadership, and the Nutrition and Dietetics department. Doors will open at 10:15 a.m.

The second ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m. and will include all School of Nursing undergraduate and graduate candidates for graduation. This event will also include a pinning ceremony. Doors will open at 1:45 p.m.

Participating candidates for graduation will be issued a limited number of tickets for guests to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required.