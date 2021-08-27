WAFER Food Pantry to move into former Gordy's Market grocery store on North Side

WAFER Food Pantry will soon have a new home on La Crosse's North Side.

The largest food pantry in the La Crosse area has purchased and plans to move into the building formerly home to Gordy's Market at the corner of Gillette and George Streets.

"As an organization we have lived and served in an industrial park for a number of years, and this building has served us well. But we don't serve businesses, we serve people. And so we are thrilled to be moving into a community of people," said Taylor Haley, the WAFER board president.

WAFER closed on the sale of the former grocery store at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, officials said, after having the goal of a new space for more than a decade. Its current home on Causeway Boulevard sits in an industrial park and faces chronic flooding in the floodplain, on top of limited room.

"We're simply out of space," Haley said.

The food pantry serves around 1,500 families in the community, a number that is only increasing with the pandemic, and this new building — which is nearly double the amount of space as its current building — will help the nonprofit be able to better serve and adapt to the needs in the community.

