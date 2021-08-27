WAFER Food Pantry to move into former Gordy's Market grocery store on North Side

WAFER Food Pantry will soon have a new home on La Crosse's North Side.
The largest food pantry in the La Crosse area has purchased and plans to move into the building formerly home to Gordy's Market at the corner of Gillette and George Streets.
"As an organization we have lived and served in an industrial park for a number of years, and this building has served us well. But we don't serve businesses, we serve people. And so we are thrilled to be moving into a community of people," said Taylor Haley, the WAFER board president.
WAFER closed on the sale of the former grocery store at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, officials said, after having the goal of a new space for more than a decade. Its current home on Causeway Boulevard sits in an industrial park and faces chronic flooding in the floodplain, on top of limited room.
"We're simply out of space," Haley said.
The food pantry serves around 1,500 families in the community, a number that is only increasing with the pandemic, and this new building — which is nearly double the amount of space as its current building — will help the nonprofit be able to better serve and adapt to the needs in the community.
A design team is currently piecing together the exact plans for how WAFER will use the space, but officials said it will be able to offer a "shopping experience," and have more permanent infrastructure for a cleaning room, loading space, drive-thru and educational space, with room to grow as new programs arise.
Haley said that other options for the space include an on-site office space for various community agencies to work from, though nothing is final.
One of the biggest components to the move, though, will be the accessibility, officials said. The former grocery store is placed in a residential area that will be more walkable and central for community members.
"We are thrilled to be a part of the North Side and we are looking forward to being good neighbors in our new community," Haley said.
The food pantry is moving into one of several food deserts in the La Crosse community, which was left even more at-need after Gordy's closed last year.
There is no exact timeline on when WAFER will make the move, but officials said that it plans to begin some work at the new site already during the transition. Haley said he would love to make the move by the end of the summer, but said that the group will for sure be moved within a year.