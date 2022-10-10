WATCH NOW: Gundersen hosts Science Medicine Day at Northside Elementary

As the sheet lifted to reveal a real human brain, eyes grew big on the faces of Northside Elementary School students. Any little distractions that so easily grab the attention of students that young were now gone, and for the next few minutes, Nathan Miller and Allison Zeman, two University of Wisconsin medical school students, had their full attention.

Miller and Zeman were just two of several students, medical residents, medical assistants and doctors who were leading demonstrations on Monday during the Gundersen Science Medicine Day at Northside.

Around 400 students cycled through stations that taught them about the human body, shared healthful eating tips, talked about injury prevention, and demonstrated medical procedures. In the cafeteria, rows of students waited to have the chance to inject water into a grapefruit with a syringe, while in an upstairs classroom, others looked at real x-rays, then had a finger, arm or even their head wrapped with a gauze bandage.

Then, of course, there were the organs. Following a lesson that asked students to identify what each major organ looks like and where is fits in the body, Miller and Zeman passed out medical gloves to students, who each took a turn poking, prodding and holding a brain and other organs that were donated for educational purposes such as this.

It was this kind of excitement for the medical profession, and everything it includes, that Robyn Borge, MD, the chief of Medical and Clinical staff and program director of the Gundersen Family Medicine Residency, hoped she would see. It’s the third year Gundersen has hosted the science medicine day, which is done in conjunction with the Wisconsin Science Festival. The same program will take place on Oct. 14 at Lemonweir Elementary in Tomah.

“I think they really like seeing our cadaver organs and seeing what an actual brain looks like,” Dr. Borge says, when asked what kids enjoy the most. “I think they’re also excited about seeing our x-rays, seeing injuries and discussing how to prevent them.”

The goal, Dr. Borge said, is to get kids interested in science and medicine, in hopes that someday, they might want to join the ranks of the medical community.

“It’s our hope that we may inspire some of these young people to consider fields in medicine down the road,” she says.