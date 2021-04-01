WATCH NOW: Local entities receive DHS funding to address health equity and vaccine access

In addition, $3 million has been invested by DHS to further current vaccine equity work being conducted. Additional equity efforts include prioritizing vaccine orders for tribal partners, community health clinics, and Federally Qualified Health Centers which assist underserved communities, and expanding vaccine access via mobile vaccination teams, community-based clinics and the state's employer based vaccine clinic program.

The pandemic, says DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, has highlighted existing health inequities, with BIPOC individuals experiencing higher rates of infection, hospitalizations, and death due to COVID-19.

“As part of our work to reach an 80% vaccination rate across our state, we have to ensure those Wisconsinites that have been hit hardest by the pandemic have the opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus,” Timberlake says.

Mayo Clinic Health System was among the La Crosse County entities to apply for and receive a grant, with $49,867 awarded for its mission to increase awareness of the safety, efficacy and availability of the vaccine.

The work will be conducted with a coalition of local partners and network, casting a "wide net of messaging so people are hearing the same information from trusted sources," says Mayo's Dr. Andrew Jagim.