 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Make Music Day in La Crosse
0 Comments

WATCH NOW: Make Music Day in La Crosse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City cellebrates first Make Music Day

Vocalist and ukulele player Craig McClelland performs outside of the Pump House Regional Arts Center Monday as part of La Crosse’s first Make Music Day. The global event that takes place annually on the summer solstice is celebrated in over 1000 cities and 120 countries. Thirteen live performances occurred at eight locations in La Crosse.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

All around the city there is music on this Monday, as La Crosse is joining 90 cities across the country in the celebration that began in France almost 40 years ago. 

Mayor Mitch Reynolds declared Monday as the first annual “Make Music La Crosse Day.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Holmen Area Community Center

The Holmen Area Community Center is continuing to provide daily programming! Check out all of our in-person and virtual programs below! Sign u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News