‘We’re open, but we have to recover’: State officials discuss labor issues with La Crosse area business leaders

A group of La Crosse area business leaders shared insight into the struggles they’ve faced amid the pandemic with state officials at a roundtable Friday afternoon.
Leaders from a range of large corporations and small businesses joined secretaries Amy Pechacek with Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development and Missy Hughes with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, where they shared concerns and learned about resources, including the new $130 million grant program dedicated to workforce shortages.
The funding will be directed from the state’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act dollars and in-part can offer up to $10 million grants for a regional approach to address workforce issues.
State leaders struck an optimistic tone, excited about the new funding and the latest unemployment numbers. Pechacek told the group that overall workers have been returning, with the unemployment rate currently at 3.8%, nearing the 3.2% before the pandemic and less than the 5.1% national average.
“We are doing pretty well actually. I know it doesn’t always feel that way when you’re an employer and looking for employees who have vacancies, but Wisconsin is back to work,” Pechacek said.
And while hopeful about the new grant opportunities, every business representative at the roundtable described hard times, having to close shop down earlier, adjust project schedules, and more.
Among the top difficulties for businesses include a lack of skilled workforce and training opportunities, inaccessible materials, and barriers that are keeping people from getting back to work such as childcare, transportation and housing.
A handful of small business owners shared that they have felt left behind at this point in the pandemic.
Kelsey Williams, who owns Fayze’s Restaurant and Bakery with her husband, said that even though customers’ perception during a busy breakfast rush might imply that the restaurant has fully healed, that will likely take years.
The restaurant is currently not open for dinner, and Williams described loyal employees who have worked for no or little pay during the pandemic — “slinging cinnamon rolls on the sidewalk” — or sharing servers with another restaurant to try and fill gaps.
“We’re open, but we have to recover,” Williams said, describing the struggle.
Many employers said that the pandemic only heightened an existing workforce shortage, and said that there are groups of workers such as students who have not returned to work as normal.
For Marci Hitz, the executive director with SpringBrook Assisted Living, the pandemic has left them with about 20% of their positions open. Hitz said that it’s already difficult to fill openings for jobs with long hours and little flexibility.
“The health care workforce crisis was bad before the pandemic,” Hitz said. “This has just exacerbated it beyond anything I could have imagined.”
A group with the Ho-Chunk Nation described how its collaboration on workforce development with its surrounding communities has been difficult.
“There seems to be some form of gap that we just can’t seem to close between what needs to happen for establishing a more viable working relationship between state government, local government, county government as well as tribal government,” said Michael Rave, executive director of the Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Business.
The business leaders shared a lot of ideas with the secretaries Friday on new types of support. Williams pitched more incentives for employees who have stayed on during the pandemic, and a public relations campaign to educate consumers on how businesses are still strugglin. A Kwik Trip representative promoted more mental health resources for employees. Another business leader said he was interested in helping those experiencing homelessness into the workforce.
State officials promoted the work being done to get former prison inmates back into the workforce, something employers said they were interested in, but that more wrap-around support services were needed to sustain employment, speaking to the many different layers of barriers that can prevent someone from working.
The meeting of regional minds Friday served as a trial of what it could look like for businesses around the region to collaborate on a potential grant proposal through this new state funding, and many officials already began drawing connections and finding common ground, and some began to already find individualized resources.
Neal Zygarlicke with the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce made an early pitch for child care resources, saying that he hears concerns from area residents who are deterred from pursuing high-earning jobs by the lack of child care.
He said he sees the potential of a $10 million grant to help turn the La Crosse area into a “child care hub.”
Hughes said that part of the grants could be disbursed by the end of the year, with the remaining funds sent out early 2022.