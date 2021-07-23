‘We’re open, but we have to recover’: State officials discuss labor issues with La Crosse area business leaders

Among the top difficulties for businesses include a lack of skilled workforce and training opportunities, inaccessible materials, and barriers that are keeping people from getting back to work such as childcare, transportation and housing.

A handful of small business owners shared that they have felt left behind at this point in the pandemic.

Kelsey Williams, who owns Fayze’s Restaurant and Bakery with her husband, said that even though customers’ perception during a busy breakfast rush might imply that the restaurant has fully healed, that will likely take years.

The restaurant is currently not open for dinner, and Williams described loyal employees who have worked for no or little pay during the pandemic — “slinging cinnamon rolls on the sidewalk” — or sharing servers with another restaurant to try and fill gaps.

“We’re open, but we have to recover,” Williams said, describing the struggle.

Many employers said that the pandemic only heightened an existing workforce shortage, and said that there are groups of workers such as students who have not returned to work as normal.