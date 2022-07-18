West Salem district begins first solar project at middle school

The School District of West Salem has begun its first ever solar project, a solar array on the roof of West Salem Middle School.

The system consists of 288 panels that will produce approximately 140,000 kW during the system’s first year of use, offsetting 22% of the building’s energy use. The project is currently being installed and is scheduled to be completed prior to the beginning of the district’s first day of school.

This project is made possible by a generous anonymous donor, as well as grants from the Midwest Renewable Energy Association’s Solar on Schools program and Hammond Climate Solutions’ Solar Moonshot program out of San Diego, CA.

Since the Solar on Schools program began, it has helped to fund over 23 school solar programs throughout Wisconsin. The Solar Moonshot program has also helped to fund solar projects for other districts throughout the state including the Madison Metropolitan School District, Eau Claire Area School District, and the School District of La Crosse.

In addition to cost savings, the system will offer educational opportunities for students in the district’s science, STEM and math classes, where they will learn lessons about solar energy, how the system operates, the amount of energy it produces, the cost savings compared to traditional electricity, the long-term impacts of the system on energy use and district sustainability, and much more.

Superintendent Ryan Rieber says, “As a district, we are very thankful to our local donor who is helping to bring energy savings to our district and provide educational learning opportunities for our students. This is a big win for our district and the West Salem community. “