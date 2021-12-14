 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Salem Middle School Students of the Month for November

  • 0

West Salem Middle School students of the month for November:

5th Grade

  • Rachel Szewczyk, daughter of Edmund and Jodie Szewczyk.
  • Cadyn Reding, son of Katie Reding and Anthony Ciano.
  • Rhiannon Viner, daughter of Cole and Brittany Viner.

6th Grade

  • Tiegen Duffy, daughter of Bryan and Avrie Duffy.
  • Thomas Brudos, son of Mike and Julie Brudos.
  • Madison Phillips, daughter of Andrew and Kristin Phillips.

7th Grade

  • Joshuah-Micael Leske, son of Mark and Mary Leske.
  • Addison Pine, daughter of Kristopher and Jackie Pine.
  • Anna Knudson, daughter of Jon and Heidi Knudson.

8th Grade

  • Josie Brudos, daughter of Mike and Becky Brudos.
  • Addy Ferguson, daughter of Todd and Michelle Ferguson.
  • Everett Dux, son of Rachel and Michael Dux.
+11 
addison.jpg

Addison
+11 
addy f.jpg

Addy
+11 
anna.jpg

Anna
+11 
cadyn.jpg

Cadyn
+11 
everett.jpg

Everett
+11 
joshuah-micael.jpg

Joshuah
+11 
josie.jpg

Josie
+11 
madison.jpg

Madison
+11 
rachel.jpg

Rachel
+11 
rhiannon.jpg

Rhiannon
+11 
Thomas.jpg

Thomas
+11 
tiegen.jpg

Tiegen
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News