West Salem Middle School students of the month for November:
5th Grade
- Rachel Szewczyk, daughter of Edmund and Jodie Szewczyk.
- Cadyn Reding, son of Katie Reding and Anthony Ciano.
- Rhiannon Viner, daughter of Cole and Brittany Viner.
6th Grade
- Tiegen Duffy, daughter of Bryan and Avrie Duffy.
- Thomas Brudos, son of Mike and Julie Brudos.
- Madison Phillips, daughter of Andrew and Kristin Phillips.
7th Grade
- Joshuah-Micael Leske, son of Mark and Mary Leske.
- Addison Pine, daughter of Kristopher and Jackie Pine.
- Anna Knudson, daughter of Jon and Heidi Knudson.
8th Grade
- Josie Brudos, daughter of Mike and Becky Brudos.
- Addy Ferguson, daughter of Todd and Michelle Ferguson.
- Everett Dux, son of Rachel and Michael Dux.