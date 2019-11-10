West Salem Middle School students of the month for October:
8th grade
- Braeden Dolle, son of Chris Dolle and Melissa Martin-Dolle
- Sierra Lovejoy, daughter of Ryan and Amy Lovejoy
- Asher Helgerson, daughter of Laura Helgerson and Brian Sebastian
7th grade
- Kennedy Garbers, daughter of Ben and Nicole Gargers
- Carter Pontius, son of Vinnie and Michelle Pontius
- Grace Schockman, daughter of Jason and Colette Schockman
6th grade
- Danielle Christianson, daughter of Nate and Deelyn Christianson
- Alejandro Cruz-Lambert, son of Jose Cruz and Cynthia Lambert
- Ethan Fisher, son of Mike Fisher and Tina Bright
5th grade
- Isaiah Laack, son of Josh and Angela Laack
- Elise Flock, daughter of Kent and Jennifer Flock
- Lily Twite, daughter of Kyle and Gillian Twite
