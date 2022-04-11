West Salem teacher named Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellow

West Salem High School Family and Consumer Education teacher Melissa Haas has been named an Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellow for 2022.

According to the Foundation, “Teacher Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.”

In order to receive this award, a teacher must be nominated and then follow up with an extensive application process. Haas will receive a $6,000 award, as well as a matching grant for West Salem High School.

Haas has taught at West Salem High School for nine years and currently teaches students in all grade levels in a variety of Family and Consumer Education classes including Culinary Skills and Advanced Foods, Housing and Interior Design, Introduction to Early Childhood Education and Lifetime Essentials.

She also serves as one of the advisors for West Salem High School’s Link Crew.

West Salem High School Principal Mike Malott says, “Congratulations to Mrs. Haas for being selected as a Herb Kohl Fellowship Award Winner. She has grown our FACE program into a fantastic place for students. She lives our mission statement of 'Serve with Passion to Ignite Creativity, Innovation, and Excellence every day. She makes excellent connections and builds positive relationships with students to create a special place in her classroom.”

Haas received a Bachelor of Science in Health Education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a Masters in Family and Consumer Education from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

