West Salem to hold community information session on schools referendum

The district is asking to exceed its revenue limit by $2.5 million for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years, and by $2.75 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The additional funds won’t pay for any new programs or services, only maintain existing ones, according to information from the district.

Maintenance will be a priority at the district’s elementary and high schools, which are both in need of new roofs, an updated welding lab at the high school, and updates to the Outdoor Education Center, among other general upkeep. Additionally, more parking near the school’s athletic facility, the “Panther Den,” is included in the facilities plan.