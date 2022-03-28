West Salem to hold community information session on schools referendum

The West Salem School District will hold its final community information session on the April 5 referendum on Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m. in the Marie Heider Room of the District Office .
The referendum asks voters to weigh-in on exceeding the district’s revenue limit for three years to help pay for programming and services, facility maintenance and upgrades, and competitive staff wages.
The district is asking to exceed its revenue limit by $2.5 million for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years, and by $2.75 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
The additional funds won’t pay for any new programs or services, only maintain existing ones, according to information from the district.
Maintenance will be a priority at the district’s elementary and high schools, which are both in need of new roofs, an updated welding lab at the high school, and updates to the Outdoor Education Center, among other general upkeep. Additionally, more parking near the school’s athletic facility, the “Panther Den,” is included in the facilities plan.
The district hopes to maintain competitive wages in order to retain staff and recruit new employees. The district stated that 58% of its staff has been with the district for over six years.
People are also reading…
For more information about the referendum visit bit.ly/WSalemReferendum.