Western’s Business and Industry Services to host diversity webinar series
Western Technical College’s Business and Industry Services, in partnership with TrustPoint, is hosting a live diversity webinar series in August.

The series will be hosted by Terrelle Wilson, a Western adjunct presenter and local business owner who will share his knowledge, experience and unique perspective that encourages open communication about race and diversity within our community.

All three webinars will take place on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon. The webinar schedule is as follows:

  • Aug. 5: Recognizing Unconscious Bias & Knowing Your Culture
  • Aug. 12: Race & Racism
  • Aug. 19: Diversity & Cultural Competency

All three webinars are free for the public. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3vUuZjS.

