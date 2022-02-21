Western Technical College hosting multiple collection drives at drive-through event

Western Technical College is hosting a drive-through event to collect a number of items, including donations of non-perishable foods and professional clothing, as well as community e-waste items for recycling.

The collection will take place on Friday, March 4 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Western’s Lot C, by the entrance to the Student Success Center, 400 7th St. N., La Crosse.

Details for each collection are as follows:

Suits for Success donation drive: Students in Western’s Business Management program will collect new or gently used professional clothing in a variety of styles and sizes. New this year, students will also collect new and gentled-used scrubs for medical settings. The items will be available to students and the public who may not have access to clothing for job interviews or other professional occasions on March 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lunda Center.

EWaste Recycling event: Western’s Student Run Help desk will be recycling old technology items. The event will accept modems, cable boxes, speakers, mice, PCs, networking equipment, mobile devices, keyboards, gaming systems, LCD monitors, laptops, and printers.

Cavalier Cupboard food drive: Western’s Cavalier Cupboard will be collecting items for its food pantry. The Cupboard will accept food items such as peanut butter, fruit cups, and pasta. The Cupboard is also in great need of nonfood items, such as diapers and wipes.

For all events, donations or recyclables should be transported in a vehicle trunk, pickup bed, or trailer.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

