Western Technical College to host traveling memorial

The Remember Our Fallen memorial is a photographic war display that honors our country’s military fallen from the War on Terror. It is designed to travel and includes both military and personal photos.

The memorial will open to the public with an opening ceremony on Tuesday, July 20 at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the memorial will be open until 10 p.m. each night with the exception of July 25, when it closes at 6 p.m. The memorial will open at sunrise Wednesday-Sunday. Free parking is available with no permit required in parking lots H and K on 8th St. at Pine and Badger streets.