Western Technical College to host traveling memorial
Western Technical College to host traveling memorial

Western Technical College

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Western Technical College is hosting the Remember Our Fallen Memorial on Tuesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 25 at Western’s main campus courtyard outside of the Student Success Center, 400 7th St. N., La Crosse.

The Remember Our Fallen memorial is a photographic war display that honors our country’s military fallen from the War on Terror. It is designed to travel and includes both military and personal photos.

The memorial will open to the public with an opening ceremony on Tuesday, July 20 at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the memorial will be open until 10 p.m. each night with the exception of July 25, when it closes at 6 p.m. The memorial will open at sunrise Wednesday-Sunday. Free parking is available with no permit required in parking lots H and K on 8th St. at Pine and Badger streets.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

