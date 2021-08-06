Western Technical College to require masks indoors

Western Technical College announced that face coverings will be required for all students, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, inside all Western buildings beginning Monday.
No changes will be made to physical distancing or class sizes. Similar to previous face covering guidance, individuals may remove masks when eating or drinking or in enclosed offices with no other individuals present.
Western’s Fall Term begins Tuesday, Sept. 7. To learn more information on Western’s response to COVID-19, visit www.westerntc.edu/coronavirus.