Western to host Suits for Success event
Western to host Suits for Success event

Suits for Success

Western's Suits for Success program has been a hit for students making the transition to the professional world.

Western Technical College Business Management students will host Suits for Success, an event that offers free, gently used professional clothing, on Thursday, August 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Western’s Lunda Center, 319 7th St. N., La Crosse.

Individuals can either collect clothing in-person or have items pre-selected from volunteers via a style form. All volunteers will wear masks. The public is asked to wear masks if they are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

The event is free and open to the public. Visit https://forms.office.com/r/uwuPPLBGGr to sign up for a pre-selected outfit.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

