Western to host Suits for Success event

Western Technical College Business Management students will host Suits for Success, an event that offers free, gently used professional clothing, on Thursday, August 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Western’s Lunda Center, 319 7th St. N., La Crosse.

Individuals can either collect clothing in-person or have items pre-selected from volunteers via a style form. All volunteers will wear masks. The public is asked to wear masks if they are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

The event is free and open to the public. Visit https://forms.office.com/r/uwuPPLBGGr to sign up for a pre-selected outfit.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

