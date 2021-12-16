Western to offer student services during break

Once again, Western Technical College will offer a select amount of student services on Dec. 28-30 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Western’s La Crosse campus.

The majority of services will be offered at Western’s Welcome Center, 400 Seventh St. N., La Crosse. Services provided will include Admissions, Cashier, and Financial Aid.

In addition, Western’s Student Life Office and Campus Shop will be open at the Kumm Center, 400 Sixth St. N., La Crosse. Advising also will be hosting virtual appointments during this time. All other offices, including regional locations, will be closed. Western offices will be closed for the holidays Dec. 24, 27, and 31, as well as Jan. 3.

“We realize the holidays are a convenient time for students looking to enroll in the spring,” said Western President Roger Stanford. “These extended hours will hopefully offer more opportunities for students who are interested in attending classes.”

All Western offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 4. The spring term begins Monday, Jan. 10.

To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608.785.9200 or visit www.westerntc.edu.

