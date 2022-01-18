Why I vote: Leader Thao

“Why I Vote” is a partnership between the Tribune and the League of Women Voters in La Crosse. Each week hear from local residents on why they vote send in your own reason and photo to letters@lacrossetribune.com to be considered for this series.

“I vote because voting has a huge impact not only on myself, but also for many others, especially underrepresented minorities. Voting helps us choose representatives that best represent the voices of the people, they have direct power to make radical changes that benefit members of society. I vote because I want a say in how the society that I live in is created and built.”