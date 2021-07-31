Winona resident Jeremy Littel continues to rack up followers on social media

By posting jokes on a daily basis, and eventually starting to involve his children Anthony, Dominic and occasionally Brielle in the videos, his following quickly began to increase.

These days, he can make a living off of social media for him, his wife and their three children, but that hasn’t stopped him from his other ventures and daily activities.

In fact, the family’s daily lives haven’t changed very much, Littel shared.

“Our home life hasn’t really changed all that much,” he said. “That’s what’s cool about it, our life really hasn’t had to change drastically.”

He did say that some people have started to recognize him and his family when they are out in public, anywhere that they have been in the country.

Littel has continuously tried to connect with his fans, even as more and more messages are sent to him each day. He estimates that he is able to personally get back to about half of the messages he receives.

He does find it to be an honor, and continues to do what he does, because he’s able to help his fans through rough times with his jokes and the laughter they cause.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}