Wisconsin early stage firms raised record dollars in 2020, but state lags Midwest neighbors

Over the five-year period beginning in 2016, Wisconsin early stage companies have raised nearly $1.75 billion. There were $276.2 million in early stage investments in 2016, $231 million in 2017, $300.7 million in 2018, $454.4 million in 2019 and $483.7 million in 2020.

Using public reports, filings, surveys and more, the Tech Council tracked a total of $483,663,700 invested in 114 companies. Companies raising the most were Fetch Rewards, SHINE Medical Technologies, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Sunvest, which collectively accounted for about $280 million of the state total.

Wisconsin’s 2020 figures saw continued growth in median and average round sizes. Average round size is at an all-time high of $4.2 million (up from $3.8 million in 2019) while the median round size hit $1 million for the first time (up from $700,000). Removing the four 2020 “mega-deals” brings the average round size down to $1.8 million and the median to $940,000.

Continuing a multi-year trend, 51% of companies raised $1 million or more in 2020. In 2019, it was 43%; in 2018, 38%; and in 2017, 29%.