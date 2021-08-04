Wisconsin Elections Commission deactivates more than 205,000 voters

MADISON -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission has announced it has deactivated more than 205,000 voter registrations through two separate voter list maintenance processes.

“The first group of more than 174,000 voters we deactivated have not voted in the past four years and did not respond to a mailing,” said Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“This deactivation process is required under Wisconsin State statute. Many of the deactivated voters have moved and can re-register at their new address. Some of the voters had died and a few others asked to have their registrations canceled.”

A second, separate group of more than 31,000 voters from the 2019 ERIC Movers List mailing were also deactivated on July 31, according to Wolfe.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Wisconsin Elections Commission and its staff take voter list maintenance very seriously,” Wolfe said. “The WEC is working every day to help local election officials keep the registration lists current by identifying and removing deceased voters, people serving felony sentences, and others who are ineligible to vote.”