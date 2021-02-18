Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association holds hybrid convention

The Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association 41st convention and annual meeting was held last weekend at the KI convention center in Green Bay.

About 180 FFA Alumni members from across Wisconsin attended this year’s hybrid event, with two-thirds attending in person and the other one-third attending virtually.

Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, the event was condensed to a one day, but it included an opening session, section meetings, luncheon, business meeting, FFA state officer reflections program, closing session and workshops, along with an optional dinner.

This year's convention theme was “Beyond 2021.” The Wisconsin FFA theme is “Unstoppable.”

The 2020-21 leadership team was recognized for all being lifetime members of both the state and national FFA Alumni, and the 2019-20 team was honored for being named a 100% State Lifetime Team at the national convention this past fall. Also, the Weyauwega-Fremont FFA Alumni & Supporters chapter received a state chapter support grant, and the Randolph FFA Alumni & Supporters was named the winner of a state reactivation grant.