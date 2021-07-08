Wisconsin mails postcards to voters who may have moved

The state of Wisconsin is mailing more notification postcards – this time to approximately 97,700 registered voters who may have moved within or out of state.
“We want voters to be prepared for elections in 2022,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. “This mailing is designed to help people who may have moved within Wisconsin make sure they’re ready to vote next year. It will not keep anyone who is eligible from voting.
“If you move, even to a different apartment in the same building, you must update your voter record by reregistering,” Wolfe said.
The new batch of postcards is being mailed to voters identified through the “ERIC Movers” process, which has been in the news since late 2019 because of long court case that ended earlier this year with a decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The court ruled in the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s favor, agreeing that state law does not require the Commission to deactivate voters who may have moved if they do not respond to the mailing within 30 days.
Following the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision, the six-member, bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission approved new procedures for handling ERIC Movers mailings at a special meeting on June 10.
What is ERIC and how does it identify voters who may have moved?
ERIC is the Electronic Registration Information Center, an organization made up of 30 states and the District of Columbia. ERIC members pool information about their voter lists to help keep them up to date. In 2016, the Wisconsin Legislature passed a law requiring the state to join ERIC and to abide by ERIC’s membership agreement. ERIC helps its members keep their voter registration lists current by identifying voters who may have changed their address, moved out of state or died.
ERIC identifies voters who have told another government agency that they have moved recently. They do this by comparing Wisconsin’s database of registered voters to records from the Wisconsin DMV, change-of-address data from the U.S. Postal Service, and records from other states to identify voters who may have moved. The membership agreement requires the WEC to contact those voters and let them know that if they have moved, they need to reregister at their new address before the next time they vote. The membership agreement does not require WEC to deactivate those voters.
Why is it important for voters who move to reregister before an election?
State law does not require voters who move to reregister to vote immediately, but they must register at their new address before the next time they vote. While Wisconsin voters can wait until Election Day to register, the purpose of the ERIC Movers mailing is to get them to register at their new address early. Registering early reduces lines and paperwork at the polling place. It also helps reduce problems that could prevent someone who is eligible from voting.
Is the ERIC Movers list reliable?
The majority of voters on the list have likely moved to a new address, but the WEC’s experience with movers mailings in 2017 and 2019 shows that some people on the ERIC Movers list have not actually moved for voting purposes. For the 2019 ERIC Movers list, 16,390 voters (7.9%) affirmed that they still lived at their same address. This may be because some voters have only temporarily relocated. Sometimes, registering a vehicle with DMV at another address can flag someone as a potential mover.
If you receive a postcard but you did not move, what should you do?
- return your signed postcard to your municipal clerk
- visit the MyVote Wisconsin website and click the “Confirm Your Address” button
- vote in the next election where you can confirm with poll workers that you have not had a change of address.
The postcard includes a toll-free number, 1-866-VOTE-WIS, you can call to talk to the WEC Help Desk. You may also contact your municipal clerk with questions in response to this postcard.
Could voters who do not respond to the movers mailing postcard be deactivated?
Yes, but not by the Wisconsin Elections Commission and not without being mailed a second notice. Under state law, municipal clerks can deactivate voters if they have reliable information that a voter has moved out of the municipality. However, they must send the voter a 30-day notice letter first. If a clerk receives reliable information that a voter has moved within a municipality, state law requires the clerk to update the voter’s record and send the voter a notification letter.
Voter Registration and List Maintenance Facts
Wisconsin has a voting-age population of 4,536,293 people, according to estimates by the state’s Demographic Services Center.
Of those, 3,703,185 people were actively registered to vote on July 1, 2021.
