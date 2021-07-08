Wisconsin mails postcards to voters who may have moved

ERIC is the Electronic Registration Information Center, an organization made up of 30 states and the District of Columbia. ERIC members pool information about their voter lists to help keep them up to date. In 2016, the Wisconsin Legislature passed a law requiring the state to join ERIC and to abide by ERIC’s membership agreement. ERIC helps its members keep their voter registration lists current by identifying voters who may have changed their address, moved out of state or died.

ERIC identifies voters who have told another government agency that they have moved recently. They do this by comparing Wisconsin’s database of registered voters to records from the Wisconsin DMV, change-of-address data from the U.S. Postal Service, and records from other states to identify voters who may have moved. The membership agreement requires the WEC to contact those voters and let them know that if they have moved, they need to reregister at their new address before the next time they vote. The membership agreement does not require WEC to deactivate those voters.

Why is it important for voters who move to reregister before an election?