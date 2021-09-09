Wisconsin Senate Scholar Program accepting nominations

The Wisconsin State Senate is now accepting applications for the 2022 Senate Scholar Program.
The Senate Scholar Program is designed to challenge Wisconsin’s best students aged 16-18. One student from each of the 33 Senate Districts may participate in this year’s week-long program in Madison.
The program has created an advanced government curriculum that includes classroom instruction, roundtable discussion sections, and a lab component that provides further insight into all facets of the legislative process.
Sen, Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) urges students interested in government and public service to apply:
“The Senate Scholar program is a great opportunity for motivated students to learn more about state government.”
“I encourage all civic-minded students and young leaders to apply.”
Applications must be received no later than November 1. A digital copy of the application and more information can be found at: https://legis.wisconsin.gov/ssgt/senatescholar/.
Pfaff represents the 32nd Senate District, which includes La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and southern Monroe County.