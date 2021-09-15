With mask policy in place, Holmen board hears student support for masking

Holmen Middle School student Sara Osesek said the masking mandate might be more of a concern for the parents rather than the students.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve heard my mom talking about some of the parents that don’t want their kids wearing masks at school,” said Osesek. “But really, I think the parents are more upset than the kids. Most kids at school don’t really care about wearing masks. Yah, most of us don’t like wearing masks and it’s uncomfortable sometimes, but we are still wearing them not because we have to, but because it’s the right thing to do.”

One young speaker remarked there are two viewpoints in every issue and asserted the best option would be to make masks optional, allowing people to make their own decision whether to wear masks.