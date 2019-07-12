Dave Justus, vice president and business banking officer for WNB Financial, has received the company’s Community PRIDE Award for the second quarter of 2019.
Community PRIDE Awards recognize WNB employees for exceptional volunteer service to programs, organizations and initiatives that contribute to the strength and vitality of the communities served. This includes volunteering efforts made during and outside of work hours.
Justus is actively involved with the Holmen Area Foundation as past president, most recently serving on the “18 Holes 4 Holmen” Golf Outing Committee. He’s a community leader for the Holmen High School Empire Stadium rejuvenation project, and is involved with both the Holmen and La Crosse Ducks Unlimited.
As a Community PRIDE Award recipient, Justus received $100 to donate to the nonprofit organization of his choice, which he chose to donate to the Holmen Area Foundation. In addition, he received a certificate of recognition and a bank logo shirt.
In 2018, 36 WNB Financial employees donated 2,211 hours of service to 91 local organizations. WNB gifted $378,000 to the community in the areas of education and youth programs, fine arts and culture, health and wellness, economic development and community service.
