Women’s Fund seeking outstanding women for annual grant award

Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse is accepting nominations for its Roberta Zurn Outstanding Women in Leadership Grant.

Roberta Zurn (May 13, 1917, to Dec. 13, 2003), whom the grant was named after, was a philanthropist, educator and volunteer who worked to improve the lives of women and girls in our community.

“Roberta was a dedicated volunteer who was committed to serving others,” says Ruthann Schultz, Women’s Fund of La Crosse’s board president.

“This grant allows us to support a woman who is making a difference right now and encourage her future efforts.”

Recipients of the Roberta Zurn grant receive $1,000.

$500 is to be donated to the charity of her choice, and the remaining $500 can be used for personal development, or the entire award can be donated.

“This is an opportunity for us to recognize and reward a woman in our community who is making a positive impact on women and girls,” says Sarah Ellingson, executive director of Women’s Fund. “With this award, we aim to help awardees grow their impact and inspire others to find ways to do more.”

Women’s Fund is looking for women who demonstrate leadership qualities, integrity, dedication, and motivation through their volunteer or career experiences and who have positively impacted attitudes and actions that benefit women and girls.

Past grant winners have come from various backgrounds and have made a difference through their professional work or volunteer efforts.

Nomination forms can be found on the Women’s Fund website at https://womensfundlacrosse.org/grants/roberta-zurn-award. The deadline for submitting a nomination is November 30.

A committee of local volunteers reviews the applications and recommends a nominee to the board for approval. The grant will be awarded at the Women’s Fund 2022 Spring Event.

