Women's fund speaker to share what it's like to be a refugee in America

On October 13, Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse will present the timely story of what it’s like to be a refugee in America, as told by TEDx speaker and award-winning author Kao Kalia Yang.

The Minnesota resident will share her story of fleeing Laos, coming to America at the age of 6, and lacking a sense of belonging. Her story intimately discloses the perspective and grace she encountered on the way.

Tickets are now on sale for this virtual event, happening online from 11:30 a.m.—1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13.

“Kao Kalia Yang’s story comes at a time when our community wants to embrace our diversity including our Hmong community as well as help the refugees from Afghanistan looking for where they belong while living at Fort McCoy in Sparta,” says Sarah Ellingson, executive director of Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse, “Yang’s story spotlights the story some in our Hmong community struggled with while telling the story of the challenges refugees face. Her story is both heartbreaking and uplifting.”

Yang’s presentation is on the eve of releasing her latest children’s book, “From the Tops of the Trees.” Yang’s work won her the recognition of the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Book Critics Circle, and many more organizations for her books, including:

Memoirs: The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir, The Song Poet, Somewhere in the Unknown World (co-written)

Children’s Books: A Map Into the World; The Shared Room, The Most Beautiful Thing, Yang Warriors

The event will also kick off Women’s Fund’s annual call for nominations for the Roberta Zurn Outstanding Woman in Leadership Award—an annual leadership award given to women in our community who have encouraged the advancement of women and girls.

Tickets to the event are $40 and can be purchased at womensfundlacrosse.org up through October 12. A link to view the event will be provided to ticket holders prior to October 13.

To learn more about the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse, visit www.womensfundlacrosse.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0