World champions win Three Rivers Roleo competition
World champions win Three Rivers Roleo competition

A record number of professional competitors participated in the 13th annual Three Rivers Roleo last weekend.

Both men’s and women’s log rolling finals featured current reigning world champions and a former world champion in a 5-fall match.

Ellie Davenport of St. Paul, Minnesota, took the first two falls against Livi Pappadopoulos, current women’s world champion, and Pappadopoulos of Holmen came back in three straight falls to win it.

On the Men’s side, Anthony Polentini, the current men’s world champion, went up two falls against 2018 world champion, Tanner Hallett, of Los Angeles, who climbed back to tie it up at 2-2; Anthony, of Hartland, bested him on the last fall of the match for the win.

Rookie, Claire Keech of Hudson climbed back after losing to Pappadopoulos in the semi-final to take third place in the women’s division. Connor Birdsong of Onalaska finished third after a loss in the semi-final to Tanner Hallett.

The competition was held at the Great River Landing off the Mississippi and Black Rivers in Onalaska.  

