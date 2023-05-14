A celebration of World Migratory Bird Day will be from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in La Crescent at Vetsch Park, with a song bird banding demonstration by biologists from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The theme of this year’s event is “Water: Sustaining Bird Life." The event is open to all ages.

Co-sponsors include the city of La Crescent’s Natural Resource Advisory Group and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Biologists’ Banding Demonstration Team.

In the event of rain, the event will be canceled. For more information, contact Jim Nissen at rnissen@acegroup.cc.