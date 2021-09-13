World Trade Center survivor shares story with Fort McCoy community

“The dust, the darkness... everything just came crashing down,” she said. “It happened so fast.”

She lost hold of Gonzalez during the collapse, whose hand she’d held most of the way down. She said she covered her head as best she could and told herself she was having a bad dream. When she came to herself again, she realized she couldn’t move. Her body was twisted in an odd position and her legs felt like they were being crushed. She said she could feel steel pushing into her back, and her head was trapped between two pillars.

“I keep being alert. I keep hearing the radios. I keep hearing the firetrucks. I keep hearing the walkie talkies and the communication going on,” Guzman-McMilan said. “And for some reason, I just couldn’t speak. I wanted to, but my voice just couldn’t open up to say ‘help.’”

Guzman-McMilan was trapped in the rubble for 27 hours before rescuers found her. She said, after the initial shock, she was awake and aware the entire time, though she couldn’t tell how long it had been. At one point, she wanted to fall asleep so she wouldn’t have to feel the pain anymore. During her ordeal, she began praying, despite not being religious beforehand, asking for a second chance.