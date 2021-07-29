YWCA La Crosse plans Music on the Mount benefit concert

The YWCA La Crosse is holding a benefit concert to assist in its mission to eliminate racism, empower womxn, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen the community.
Music on the Mount will be held August 7 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mount La Crosse.
Tickets and T-shirts (or donations) are available for purchase at https://motm2021.swell.gives/
• 5:15-6:15 - Toaster Ghost
• 6:45-7:45 - The Lavender Project
Fathead Steve’s food truck will be onsite as well as food and beverages available from Mount La Crosse. 50/50 Raffles will be going on throughout the day.
IN PHOTOS: Riverfest 2021
Riverfest Thursday
Riverfest Thursday
Riverfest Thursday
Riverfest Thursday
Riverfest begins
Randy Houser
Randy Houser
County Line Drive
A colorful evening
Express track to fun
Altered Five Blues Band
On the river
Dialed Action Sports Team
The Shufflin Duprees
Dialed Action Sports Team
A popular spot
River City Championship Wrestling
The Executives
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!