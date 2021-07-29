 Skip to main content
YWCA La Crosse plans Music on the Mount benefit concert
YWCA La Crosse plans Music on the Mount benefit concert

TUGG

Local favorites TUGG, seen in a file photo, will perform at Music on the Mount

The YWCA La Crosse is holding a benefit concert to assist in its mission to eliminate racism, empower womxn, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen the community.

Music on the Mount will be held August 7 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mount La Crosse. 

Tickets and T-shirts (or donations) are available for purchase at https://motm2021.swell.gives/

The event will feature:

• 4-5 - Michael Zernia

• 5:15-6:15 - Toaster Ghost

• 6:45-7:45 - The Lavender Project

• 8 – 10 – TUGG

Fathead Steve’s food truck will be onsite as well as food and beverages available from Mount La Crosse. 50/50 Raffles will be going on throughout the day.

Breaking News